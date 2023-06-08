Martin Lewis warns motorists against one decision to ‘never’ make with car insurance

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to motorists looking to renew their car insurance.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live, the MoneySavingExpert founder revealed that allowing insurance to auto-renew is “never the right thing to do,” urging customers to shop around.

Mr Lewis also advised motorists to check multiple comparison sites when looking for their next car insurance policy.

“You should always check across the market,” Mr Lewis said.

“Comparison sites are actually marketplaces in their own rights these days under the regulations.”