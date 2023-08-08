Best car insurance UK 2023 guide

- SOFTWARE
Car insurance is a legal requirement for drivers in the UK. If you’re caught driving a car you’re not insured to drive, you could end up with an unlimited fine. Drivers need to have at least third-party cover – but fully comprehensive is much better. Car insurance is designed to protect you financially if your car is stolen, catches fire or is damaged in an accident.
The cost of car insurance can vary considerably; young drivers tend to pay more than older drivers, due to their lack of driving experience.
There are about 200 car insurance companies in the UK, each offering a range of policies. It’s important to shop around in order to get the best policy for your needs at the right price. Price comparison websites make this pretty easy to do and you can buy your car insurance online, and by comparing quotes, you can save up to £450 per year on your insurance.
In this article, our experts detail how to compare the best quotes, and what to watch out for in a good deal.
There are three types of car insurance in the UK:
The following table shows what each covers:
|Third party
|Third party, fire and theft
|Fully comprehensive
|Injuries to other people
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Damage to other people’s cars
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Damage to other people’s property
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Theft
|x
|✓
|✓
|Your car being damaged/destroyed by fire
|x
|✓
|✓
|Vandalism
|x
|x
|✓
|Repairing damage to your car
|x
|x
|✓
|Your medical expenses
|x
|x
|✓
|Damage due to flooding
|x
|x
|✓
In theory, third party insurance should be the cheapest as it only offers the minimum level of cover, but in reality, fully comprehensive cover is often the best value for money type of car insurance and it also offers the most cover.
Car insurance premiums are calculated by looking at a number of risk factors that determine how likely you are to make a claim and how much that claim is likely to be. To get a car insurance quote, you’ll need to tell the insurer or price comparison site about the following:
|Your car
|You
|Your driving history
|Make and model
|Name
|Type of driving licence
|Value
|Date of birth
|Year you got your licence
|Year of registration
|Address
|Driving licence number
|Security
|Occupation
|Previous claims
|Modifications
|Industry you work in
|Type of claims
|What journeys you use the car for
|Declarable medical conditions
|Driving convictions
|Annual mileage
|Homeowner status
|No claims discount
|Where the car is kept
|Marital status/children
|If you have ever had insurance declined
|Engine size
|Named drivers
It’s always important to disclose the facts to avoid problems later on, such as having to pay additional premiums.
The following table shows the largest car insurers in the UK by market share in 2022.
|Insurer
|Brand names
|Trustpilot score
|On price comparison sites
|Admiral Group
|Admiral Bell Diamond Elephant
|4.2
|Yes
|Direct Line Group
|Direct Line Churchill Privilege
|3.7
|Direct Line – no Churchill/Privilege - yes
|Aviva
|Aviva
|4.1
|Yes
|Hastings
|Hastings Direct Hastings Premier Hastings Essential Hastings Direct You Drive Hastings Pink People’s Choice
|4.1
|Yes
|Axa
|Axa UK Moja Swiftcover
|4.3
|Yes
|Liverpool Victoria
|LV
|4.6
|Yes
|Esure
|Esure Sheilas Wheels First Alternative
|3.7
|Yes
|Ageas
|Ageas
|4.2
|Yes
|RSA
|RSA More Than
|1.4
|Yes
|NFU Mutual
|NFU Mutual
|4.5
|No
Admiral Group: Admiral operates a number of different insurance brands including Bell, Diamond, and Elephant. The Admiral brand sells single, multi-car and electric car insurance. Bell offers telematics insurance for young drivers, while Diamond focuses on women drivers. Elephant sells single and multi-car insurance.
Direct Line Group: The Direct Line brand isn’t on price comparison sites – you’ll have to contact it directly for a quote. Churchill offers single car insurance, DriveSure telematics insurance, electric car insurance and cover for young drivers. Privilege offers single and multi-car cover, and telematics cover via DriveXpert.
Aviva sells single and multi-car insurance, and specialist electric and hybrid car insurance.
Hastings’ best known car insurance brand is Hastings Direct. Hastings Premier offers additional perks as standard – such as personal belongings cover and EU travel cover – but it’s more expensive. Hastings You Drive is a telematics policy, while Insure Pink gives £10 from every sale to the Pink Ribbon Foundation.
Axa sells single and multi-car insurance, with Swiftcover and Moja its online-only brands.
Liverpool Victoria (LV) sells single and multi-car insurance, specialist electric car insurance, and learner driver insurance.
Esure sells single and multi-car insurance, and electric car insurance, while Sheilas’ Wheels targets women.
RSA and More Than are exiting the UK car insurance market and will stop selling new policies from 1 September 2023. Existing policies will continue to run as normal.
NFU Mutual offers a high level of cover, including RAC Mutual Assist breakdown cover, as standard. It isn’t on price comparison sites. There’s no extra cost to pay by monthly direct debit.
When buying car insurance it is important to look at:
Premium is the cost of your car insurance. Premiums are calculated annually. You can normally pay monthly, but this will usually cost extra.
Fully comprehensive is the broadest level of cover. Within this, some insurers offer different levels of cover with higher cover levels for various parts of the policy such as personal possessions or windscreen damage.
Personal accident provides you or your family with financial support up to a certain level if you’re injured or die in an accident.
The total excess is the amount you’ll need to pay towards any claim. There will be a compulsory excess but adding a voluntary excess too can lower your premium.
Car value: One of the factors used to calculate your car insurance premium is the value of your car. The insurer or price comparison website will ask for a figure. If you just bought your car, this might be the amount you paid for it. If you’ve had your car for a while you can get an estimated value by using the car valuation tools on AutoTrader or Parkers.
Car type: All cars fall into an insurance group from one to 50 – the higher the insurance group, the more powerful and luxurious your car, the higher the group it will be in and the more you’ll pay. Cars such as the Vauxhall Corsa, Volkswagen Panda or Nissan Micra are in group one, while a Jaguar XE or BMW i8 will be in group 50.
Excess: The ‘excess’ on a car insurance policy is the amount the policyholder pays in the event of a claim – then the insurer pays the rest. For example, if you make a claim for £1,000 worth of damage and the excess on your policy is £250, the insurer will pay £750.
The excess should be refunded if you’re found not to be at fault – your insurer will claim it back from the at-fault driver’s insurance. There are two elements to car insurance excess:
Compulsory excess + voluntary excess = total excess
For example, if your compulsory excess is £150 and you choose a voluntary excess of £300, your total excess is £450 and you’ll pay a total of £450 towards the cost of a claim. A higher total excess will reduce the price of your car insurance premium. This is because you are less likely to make a claim as it will be cheaper to sort out lower-value repairs yourself. However, it’s important to be sure that you could afford to pay the higher excess in the event of a claim should you need to.
Milage: You’ll need to state your estimated annual mileage when you buy car insurance. This figure will be on your MOT certificate. Low mileage means fewer chances of an accident, and, in turn, lower premiums.
Multi-car discounts: Most car insurers offer discounts if you insure more than one vehicle with them. Don’t assume these policies will be cheaper though – compare quotes for multi-car policies with single car policies.
No claims bonus: Building up a no claims bonus will help to reduce your car insurance premium. If you decide to switch providers, this can often be carried across to a new policy.
Address: Where you live will also affect your car insurance premium – if you live in a high crime area, you’ll pay more.
Parking: Where you park your car during the day/night matters too. You’ll attract lower premiums if you can keep your car in a garage or in a private car park, than if you leave it parked on a public road.
Age: Depending on how you drive, insurance premiums generally fall with age. Young drivers pay more due to their lack of driving experience and because, statistically, they are more likely to have an accident.
Gender: Statistically women are safer drivers than men but since 2012 it’s been illegal for car insurance to offer women cheaper insurance based solely on their gender. However, it’s still acceptable for insurers to base premiums on marital status – with those married or cohabiting seen as lower risk than single people.
Car insurance policies vary regarding what they cover. Some of the things below will be covered as standard by some policies, while others can be covered for an extra fee.
When choosing a car insurance policy, think about the optional cover that will be most useful for you and make sure you compare policies like-for-like.
|Optional extras
|Description
|Breakdown cover
|Provides you with roadside assistance if your car breaks down. Levels of cover will vary between insurers and can include anything from vehicle recovery to onward travel cover.
|Car keys cover
|This covers the costs of replacing and reprogramming lost or stolen car keys.
|Courtesy car
|The insurer will provide you with a car to drive if your car is being repaired following an accident.
|Driving abroad
|Provides cover for driving your car in countries outside of the UK.
|Electric car insurance
|Some insurers sell specialist electric car insurance. These policies cover things like damage to the car’s battery and cover for portable charging cables.
|Legal expenses
|Offers financial protection against legal fees if you're involved in an accident that's not your fault. This may include personal injury, excess recovery and loss of earnings.
|Mis-fueling cover
|This covers the cost of draining and cleaning your tank, or the cost of repairs, if you put the wrong fuel in your car.
|No claims discount protection
|An optional cover which protects your no claims discount (NCD) from one (or more) ‘at fault’ claim each year.
|Personal effects
|Provides cover for lost, stolen or damaged personal belongings left in the car.
|Windscreen cover
|Covers damages to your car's windscreen, including repairing chips and cracks as well as full replacements.
Don’t leave buying car insurance until the last minute. Your current insurer will send you a renewal quote about a month before your policy is due to end, but the best day to buy car insurance is 27 days before your renewal is due, according to a study by Go.Compare.
It found that drivers who leave it until the day their insurance is due for renewal could pay 50 per cent more than those who arranged it in advance. Also, don’t just accept the renewal quote or let your policy ‘auto-renew’. Instead, shop around for cover or call to negotiate a cheaper price with your current insurer.
Young drivers can reduce their car insurance premiums by adding an older driver (for example, a parent) as a named driver. But it’s important to be honest about who the ‘main driver’ is – lying to get cheaper premiums is known as ‘fronting’ and is illegal.
Insurers don’t like modifications, such as go-faster stripes and tinted windows – these changes to your car will mean higher premiums – but installing security devices, such as an immobiliser, tracker or dashcam, can reduce your premium. With a telematic car insurance policy, your insurer will fit a black box or telematics device in your car that will monitor your driving habits and feed this information back to your insurer. Drive well and you’ll get cheaper cover.
It’s best to pay your premium up-front each year. Your insurer may offer the option to pay monthly but this will cost extra as, in effect, you are borrowing money for the whole premium and paying it back with interest.
Price comparison websites often offer vouchers or free gifts when you buy car insurance; these deals change all the time. You may also be able to get cashback on top by using TopCashback or Quidco or a discount from your home insurer.
Finally, if you cause minor damage (for instance, dent a wing or damage your bumper), pay for repairs yourself. There’s little point making a claim where the value is less than the excess on your policy and you can keep your no claims bonus intact.
All car insurance is registered on the Motor Insurance Database (MID). You can check if your car is insured by visiting askMID.com. You’ll need to confirm the car is registered/ owned/ or insured by yourself or your employer, or if you are a broker working for a client. You need some kind of car insurance, unless you officially register your car as off the road, with a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN).
If you are involved in an accident and want to check if the other vehicle is insured, enter its details at askMID- Enquiry. It costs £10 per search. If you are in an accident caused by an uninsured driver or you are a victim of ‘hit and run’ and can’t identify the car or driver, you will be able to claim compensation from the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB).
You might need specialist insurance if your car is:
Annual mileage: This is how many miles you expect to drive in a year. The insurer will also ask if you use your car for business use or commuting, or just for ‘social, domestic and pleasure’. The latter is the cheaper option, but don’t lie on your application to save money as this could invalidate your policy.
Claim: This is the formal application you’ll make to your insurer to cover your costs after an accident or incident. A fault-claim is when the accident was your fault. A non-fault claim is when the accident was caused by someone else.
Courtesy car: A car you are given to drive while yours is being repaired after an accident. Some policies include a courtesy car as standard while with others you can add this cover for an extra fee.
Excess: This is a fixed charge the policyholder pays towards a car insurance claim. Each policy will have a compulsory excess – also adding a voluntary excess will usually lower your premium.
Exclusions: These are events your car insurance policy doesn’t cover. Exclusions vary from insurer to insurer but generally include things like negligence, if the insured party is drunk, wear and tear, tyre damage not from an accident, racing and rallies.
Fronting: This is a type of insurance fraud and it is illegal. Fronting is when someone lies to an insurer about who drives a car the most often in order to reduce the premium. It usually applies to parents pretending to be the main driver of a car that is mostly driven by their child.
Legal owner: The legal owner of a car is the person who paid for it. This might be different from the ‘registered keeper’ of the car. For example, a company may own a company car but the employee would be the registered keeper.
Main driver: The person who drives the car the most often. They can build a no-claims discount by not claiming on the policy.
Named driver: You can name another person on your car insurance and they can drive the car, too. The named driver should drive the vehicle less than the main driver. Adding an older named driver (for example, a parent) can lower insurance premiums for young drivers.
No-claims bonus (NCB) or discount (NCD): A NCB or NCD is money off your next premium if you don’t make a claim on your policy for a full year. You can pay to ‘protect’ your no claims discount so that you won’t lose a substantial bonus for one or two minor claims. You can also transfer your NCB from one insurer to another.
Premium: The cost of your annual car insurance. You can pay for this in one go, or monthly.
Telematics: Also known as a ‘black box’, telematics insurance involves fixing a device to your car which monitors how you drive. Drive well and you’ll pay less for your insurance but if you drive badly, you could end up paying more.