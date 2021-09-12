Footage shot by Rachel Reifenberg on Saturday night captures the moments before a cat, dangling from the upper deck, is about to fall on the Hard Rock Stadium’s crowd.

The instance took place during the Miami Hurricanes game against Appalachian State.

Fans watched in terror, as the cat lost its grip.

However, its death-defying drop was stopped by a group of Hurricane fans, who used an American Flag to break the fall.

The scene ended stealing the show and the attention of the whole stadium from the game

The heroes, identified as Craig and Kimberly Cromer, told the Miami Herald: “This is my first catch.”