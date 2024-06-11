Curious cat strolls onto stage while orchestra performs

A cat stole the show by wandering on stage as an orchestra was mid-performance at a music festival in Turkey.

Footage shared by the 52nd Istanbul Music Festival in May shows the feline casually strolling in during Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony No.6 by the Lucerne Festival Strings.

Musicians from the Switzerland-based chamber orchestra were seen smiling as the cat, seemingly unbothered by the music, joined them.

The cat stopped for a brief moment to wash itself before moving along the stage.