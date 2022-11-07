A First Dates contestant has tied the knot with his match from the Channel 4 show after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Mike Sumner broke the news that he had just five years left to live to Zoe Welch, who he struck up a friendship with after their televised date.

“It was quite hard to do, and probably quite hard to hear,” the 38-year-old said.

They shortly realised they had romantic feelings for each other after the diagnosis, and wed in West Yorkshire to enjoy the time they had left with each other.

Sign up for our newsletters.