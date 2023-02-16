Rabbi uses AI chatbot to write sermon and ‘generate content never seen before’

Faith leaders in New York have begun to test the capabilities of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots for writing sermons.

Many, including Rabbi Joshua Franklin of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons, have found that it can in fact write a passably competent sermon, but cannot replicate the passion of actual preaching.

“Eventually, it’s going to be able to learn my specific style, and it might be able to mimic more or less my syntax and my metaphors,” he explained.

“But giving a sermon and teaching a congregation is more about being in touch and being in relationship with them.”

