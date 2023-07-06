Endangered okapi baby ventures outside for first time

Chester Zoo has welcomed a baby Okapi, named Arabi who is only six weeks old.

The Zoo released a video of the baby’s first outdoor adventure with her mother, K’tusha.

Born to mum K’tusha, 10, and dad Stomp, 20, Arabi is part of a highly endangered species, also known as a forest giraffe, one of the many species included in Chester Zoo's plan to prevent extinction.

Okapis are only found in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where about 10,000 remain in the wild.