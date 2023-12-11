Passenger caught trying to smuggle live snakes in trousers at China-Hong Kong border

A passenger trying to smuggle six live snakes inside her trouser pockets was caught by customs officials at a border crossing between China and Hong Kong.

The woman was reportedly caught by border agents at Huanggang Port after attracting their attention by “appearing nervous and hurried” during luggage inspections.

Officials then noticed her trouser pockets seemed overstuffed, and a search found socks inside each containing two live snakes.

The reptiles were later confirmed the be ball pythons, a non-venomous snake native to West and Central Africa.