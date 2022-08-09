Giant panda twins eat ‘cake’ and watermelon as they celebrate birthday at Belgian zoo

Giant panda twins have been celebrating their third birthday at Pairi Daiza zoo in Belgium.

Bao Di and Bao Mei were treated to a “cake” and fresh fruit - including watermelon - in front of amused crowds on Saturday (6 August).

The party was jointly hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Belgium and the zoo, located in the Hainaut province.

The pandas were born on 8 August 2019 and according to the Global Times, attract thousands of visitors every day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.