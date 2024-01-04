Snowboarder dangles from moving ski lift by rucksack in heart-stopping footage

A snowboarder dangled from a ski lift by his rucksack after it became tangled in the metal bars, heart-stopping footage shows.

The man clung to the back of his seat on the moving lift high above the ground at the Beidahu Ski Resort, in Jilin Province, north-eastern China on 1 January.

He reportedly managed to hold on until the ski lift was reversed bringing him back to the climb-off point at the top of the mountain.

Staff said they had not been aware of the incident, and there have been no reports of similar circumstances happening at the resort.