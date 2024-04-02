Chris Packham has opened up about feeling “broken” and how he “loathed” himself as a teenager before receiving an Asperger’s diagnosis in his 40s.

The BBC presenter, 62, told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (2 April) how his condition wasn’t widely known when he grew up in the 1960s and 70s.

“I loathed myself, I thought that I was broken and clearly I was in a lesser cohort than most other people,” he said.

Packham’s appearance came during World Autism Acceptance Week 2024, an initiative campaigning to “help create a society that works for autistic people.”