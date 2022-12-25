Hundreds take the plunge for chilly Christmas Day swim

Hundreds took part in the traditional Christmas Day swim in Sutton Coldfield despite the chilly temperatures.

This footage shows the moment swimmers braved the chilly temperatures and took the plunge into Blackroot Pool.

There were squeals and cheers as they made quite the splash wearing festive hats and costumes.

The Met Office recorded temperatures of 6C in northern parts of the country, with a slightly warmer 10C in the south.

Some taking part are raising money for charities - others are just made of hardy stuff.

