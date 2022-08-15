Watch terrifying moment climber crosses narrow snow bridge over 3,000-metre crevasse

Footage shows the terrifying moment a climber made his way across a narrow snow bridge above a 3,000 metre crevasse in the French Alps.

Tim Howell, who has served in the Royal Marine, had just finished climbing the Grandes Jorasses mountain when he realised his only way back down was to brave the hair-raising journey on the block of packed snow.

“Jesus ... that’s fun times for the family, that,” the 31-year-old from Somerset can be heard saying as he braces for his crossing.

