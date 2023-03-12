Crufts shines spotlight on ‘vulnerable’ dog breeds

Crufts is shining a spotlight on the most vulnerable breeds on display at this year’s iconic dog show in Birmingham.

Organisers aim to highlight the different types of dogs out there and showcase those whose populations are dipping.

The Discover Dogs section of the show demonstrates examples of all 222 Kennel Club registered breeds.

A breed is classed as vulnerable when it drops below 300 registered births a year.

Crufts is wrapping up with its final day today, 12 March.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.