Two monkeys ‘taken’ from Dallas Zoo in fourth suspicious case this year

Two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing from the Dallas Zoo.

The incident adds to a series of suspicious events including the release of a leopard and a vulture’s death.

Dallas police believe the monkey habitat “had been intentionally compromised” and that they might have been “taken” from their enclosures.

Meanwhile, the zoo said they have searched close to the enclosure and around the grounds, but they have been unable to locate the primates.

It has since set up additional cameras and increased overnight security patrols following the incident.

