Company creates interactive game to detect dementia in dogs

A company is fighting dementia in dogs through their interactive video game that provides data on the animal’s state of mind.

While using “Joipaw”, dogs wear a tracker on their collar that sends data on their activities to an app, including steps, time spent resting, playing and walking.

The tech gathers cognitive data in the background, which is also shown in the app.

Owners then get an overview of their pet’s health, as well as early warnings in case anything out of the ordinary is detected by the hardware.

