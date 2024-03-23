Jogger chased by flock of ducks around entire running route

A jogger has recorded the sweet moment he began getting chased by ducks as he went on his daily run.

Toydaimuk, who lives in Bangkok, Thailand, was minding his own business when the flock of at least 15 birds began waddling behind him.

He even attempted to change direction in a bid to get away, but the ducks wouldn’t leave him alone.

In the clip, he could be heard laughing, as he was encouraged to run faster to lose them.