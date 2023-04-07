Watch: Simon Calder’s advice for travelling over the Easter holiday weekend

The Independent's Simon Calder is sharing his top tips for anyone planning on travelling over this Easter bank holiday weekend.

Our travel correspondent filmed this video from the Flix Bus service that travels from London all the way to Brussels and Cologne.

He explained why long delays are anticipated at the Port of Dover after chaotic scenes last weekend which saw travellers stuck in queues for hours.

"Bring plenty of food and drink, plus entertainment," he advised, adding to arrive early and be "prepared for delays and disruption."

