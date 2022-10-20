World’s heaviest bony fish, weighing 2.7 tonnes, found dead off Azores coast

A dead southern sunfish discovered in the Atlantic Ocean has taken the record for the world’s heaviest bony fish, weighing in at an incredible 2.7 tonnes.

The incredible fish was found floating off the coast of Faial Island in December 2021 and a team from the Atlantic Naturalist Association in Portugal managed to pull the carcass to shore to weigh, measure and sample its DNA.

Footage shared last week shows researchers examining the record-breaking sunfish, using a forklift to raise it off the ground and weigh it.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.