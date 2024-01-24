Lurking alligator invisible to naked eye revealed by polarised glasses

A Florida man has revealed the reason why residents should always carry a pair of polarised sunglasses with them.

Russell Kent posted a video on TikTok showing a seemingly clear body of water.

However, once he holds up the pair of glasses that filter glare from the sun, the alligator lurking in front of him can be seen clearly.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that, due to the state experiencing tremendous human population growth, there have been more frequent alligator-human interactions and a greater potential for conflict.