Alligator crosses path inches away from family in Florida nature reserve

An alligator crossed a path at nature reserve in Florida inches away from a family visiting from the UK.

Michelle Siefken was walking in the Circle B Bar Reserve when she captured the moment.

The wildlife photographer had her camera ready and waiting from around 15 feet away before the huge mammal emerged from the undergrowth.

“He paused when he saw us. Then, it took him another five minutes to walk onto the trail before taking a moment when he again spotted us. It was probably another five minutes before he finally crossed to the other side,” Siefken said.