Puppies or poppies: Customer’s hilarious mix-up at florist

A customer had a shock after she received what she thought would be a poppy bouquet but instead received a bouquet of puppies.

Sarah Hollingsworth ordered flowers over the phone to take to an exhibition in San Digeo.

The 35-year-old was slightly confused when the florist asked how many she wanted, but didn’t give it much more thought - until the dog-shaped flowers turned up.

Hollingsworth said she put the bouquet front and centre at her exhibition, despite the mix-up.

“I didn’t even call to return because they’re so good! It’s the best, most ridiculous mess up.”