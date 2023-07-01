Flying Scotsman marks 100th anniversary by returning home to Doncaster

The Flying Scotsman has marked its 100th anniversary by returning to Doncaster, where it was built.

Arguably the most famous locomotive in the world, it was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and built for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) in 1923.

Its name comes from the daily 10am London to Edinburgh service which started in 1862.

The Flying Scotsman was met at Doncaster by officials such as the city's mayor and those with family who had driven the engine.