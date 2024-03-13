Rescue worker dons bizarre fox costume to feed orphaned cub at wildlife centre

A staff member at a Virginia wildlife rescue dressed up in a furry fox mask to feed an orphaned cub that was less than 24 hours old when the centre found it.

Melissa Stanley, Executive Director of the Richmond Wildlife Center, donned a mask and rubber gloves while feeding the tiny animal that came into the rescue's care in February milk via a syringe.

The kit was discovered by a man walking his dog in the city with her umbilical stump still attached.

The wildlife centre explained that they wear masks to minimise the chance that that the orphans that are raised in captivity do not become imprinted upon or habituated to humans.