Fox steals phone from RSPCA rescuer and scampers off with it

A curious fox picked up and scurried off with an RSPCA worker’s phone during a rescue.

Ben Fitzcosta had set his phone down to film the rescue of an injured animal when the fox approached the device, in a video posted to YouTube on Thursday, 15 February.

The fox gives the phone a good sniff before picking it up and running off into the bushes with it.

The RSPCA rescuer manages to get the phone back, and says: “Oh my god, can’t believe that just happened.”