Guests on Good Morning Britain clashed in a heated debate over the controversial Koh-i-noor diamond.

The discussion came after it was revealed that the Queen Consort will wear Queen Mary’s crown for the coronation in May, which previously featured the stone that has since been removed.

The diamond, a link to Britain’s colonial history, was seized by the East India Company after its victory in the Second Anglo-Sikh War of 1849.

While GB News broadcaster Emma Webb argued that the diamond should not be returned, Big Brother contestant Narinder Kaur maintained that it should be given back to India.

