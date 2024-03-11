Gregg Wallace reveals non-verbal son, 4, has spoken first words

Gregg Wallace has shared a clip of his non-verbal four-year-old son speaking for the first time.

The MasterChef host, 59, and wife Anne-Marie Sterpini, 37, welcomed Sid in 2019.

Sid, who is autistic, is seen counting in a candid video Wallace shared to social media.

"I just want to put my arms around every parent of an autistic non-verbal child right now," Wallace captioned the clip.

His followers were delighted by the footage, with one commenting: "How lovely on Mother's Day too... what a beautiful gift."