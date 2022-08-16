Mother teaches five-year-old son how to respond in event of school shooting

A mother in Oklahoma has filmed herself teaching her five-year-old son how to react in the event of a school shooting as he prepares for a new term.

The TikTok video shows the child demonstrating how he would hide in the corner of a room and shield behind his Spiderman bulletproof backpack if a shooter were to enter the kindergartener’s classroom.“

If the shooter is in there you do not say a word, you stay absolutely silent,” the mother instructs before questioning the child on how he should react should he be able to flee the school.

