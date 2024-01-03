Heart transplant recipient sobs as she meets mother of donor

A heart transplant recipient sobbed as she met the mother of her organ donor for the first time.

Sandra Diehl, 60, from Kansas City, Missouri, was told by doctors in 2022 that she wouldn't make it to Christmas if a heart donor couldn’t be found in time.

She was able to continue her life after organ donor Cori, 50, passed away.

Diehl wanted to express how grateful she was to her donor's family and met Cori's mother Elaine after her transplant coordinator helped her send a letter.

Emotional footage shows the pair's first meeting at a donor's celebration in Wisconsin in August 2023.