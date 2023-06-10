Giant 18m inflatable ducks return to Hong Kong after ten years

Two huge inflatable ducks returned to Hong Kong ten years after they first sparked a frenzy in Victoria Harbour.

The pair of 18m-tell yellow birds are part of a pop-art project by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman.

Dozens of residents and tourists flocked to the harbour to take photos of the gigantic bath toy replicas shortly after their launch.

“Double duck, double luck,” Hofman said.

“In a world where we suffered from a pandemic, wars and political situations, I think it is the right moment to bring back the double luck.”

One of the ducks later deflated.