Four donkey foals born after abandoned mares thrive in sanctuary home

Four donkey foals born after their malnourished mothers were rescued from an abandoned herd are now thriving at their sanctuary home.

Tweety, Milana, Sora and Bluebird have become part of the family at Donkey Sanctuary Ireland in Mallow, County Cork, less than a year after the shocking discovery of the badly neglected group of donkeys in a field in County Galway.

Among the group, the Donkey Sanctuary team identified four pregnant mares, three of which already had young foals, as the donkeys in most need of urgent care and all animals were transported down to one of the charity’s farms in Cork.

Head of donkey welfare at the sanctuary, Cathy Griffin, said the outlook for the four young foals would have been very bleak if the abandoned herd had not been reported.