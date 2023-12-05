‘I ditched being Italy’s most handsome man to become a priest’

A model once dubbed the most beautiful man in Italy has ditched pageants to become a priest.

Edoardo Santini was declared the most handsome man in the country in a 2019 pageant organised by fashion group ABE.

Now 21, he has updated his Instagram profile to declare he is a "Christian [and] priest wannabe."

Santini claims he has joined a seminary near Florence.

He said "I got back to my path" in a caption for a video posted on 23 November, in which he blows out birthday candles and is seen praying in a church.