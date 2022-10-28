Pope Francis urges priests and nuns to stop watching pornography

Pope Francis has admitted that priests and nuns are not immune to watching online pornography, urging them against what he called the "devil."

Answering a question in the Vatican, the Pope said that watching such material was a "vice" that "so many lay women and also priests and nuns" had.

The religious leader urged them to delete pornography sites from mobile phones to remove "temptation."

"I tell you, it is something that weakens the soul. It weakens the soul. The devil enters from there: he weakens the priestly heart," the Pope said.

