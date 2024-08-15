Tourists swim in water of historic Venice cemetery

Tourists were filmed swimming in the water in front of an historic cemetery in Venice on Wednesday, 14 August.

The pair left their clothes in front of the San Michele Cemetery, 19th-century burial grounds that have been used as the city’s main cemetery for more than 200 years.

In 2022, the number of beds available to tourists on Venice’s main island surpassed the number of year-round residents for the first time.

Swimming in the Unesco world heritage site’s canals is not permitted and those doing so risk being fined.