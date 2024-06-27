Pompeii tourist carves name into 2nd-century house

A Pompeii tourist was caught carving his name into a 2nd-century building in the ancient city at the base of Mount Vesuvius on Saturday, 22 June.

The Roman city, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was buried by the volcano's deadly eruption in AD79.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, park director, said the tourist would have to pay for any restoration work needed on the wall at the House of the Ceii.

There have been several instances of tourists carving into ancient Italian monuments, such as the Colosseum; both a teenager and a couple were filmed carving their names into the almost 2,000-year-old amphitheater in separate incidents in 2023.