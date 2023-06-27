Independent TV
Watch: Couple carve names into Italy’s ancient Colosseum as hunt for vandals is launched
This is the moment a man was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum in Rome, Italy.
The English-speaking man is seen etching “Ivan + Hayley 23” with a key into the almost 2,000-year-old monument in a video that surfaced last Friday (23 June).
Italians have been outraged by the footage, with culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano describing the act as a “sign of great incivility.”
Defacing a historical and artistic landmark is punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of no less than €2,065 (£1,770).
