Teenage girl filmed carving name into Rome’s Colosseum

A teenage tourist was caught on video defacing the historic Colosseum in Rome which dates back to 72AD.

Video shared by Italian tour guide David Battaglino shows a young girl appearing to carve her initial into the wall of the almost 2,000-year-old amphitheater.

After Mr Battaglino reported this incident, the second act of vandalism in a month at the Unesco World Heritage Site, the teen and her parents were reportedly questioned by police.

The family could face a fine of up to €15,000.

It comes after a UK tourist was filmed carving his name and the name of his partner into the monument.