Jamie Foxx is recovering in hospital after suffering a "medical complication," his daughter has said.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday, 12 April, Corinne Fox shared a statement on behalf of the Academy-Award winning actor's family in which she said he is "on his way to recovery."

Praising the care Mr Foxx had received, Corinne said: "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

"The family asks for privacy during this time."

