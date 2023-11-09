Chris Eubank teaches Jeremy Vine how to box live on TV

Chris Eubank taught Jeremy Vine how to box during an appearance on the presenter's eponymous Channel 5 show on Thursday, 9 November.

The boxing legend, donning heeled boots and a long coat, showed the host which hand to jab with and which leg to kick, explaining why as he provided a demonstration.

Vine, wearing bright blue sports shorts paired with a suit jacket and shirt, was keen to get in on the action and wore a pair of boxing gloves as he took advice from the former professional.