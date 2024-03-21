Royals eager to put ‘Katespiracy’ behind them, says King’s former butler

The Prince and Princess of Wales are “keen” to have speculation regarding the royal family behind them, according to King Charles III's former butler.

Kate has been subject to conspiracy theories regarding her health after she had an abdominal procedure in January.

She has not undertaken any royal engagements while she recovers, leading to speculation about her whereabouts.

Grant Harrold told the New York Post: "I think they’re keen to close the chapter on the gossip and the conspiracy theories and return the focus to the royals and their duties."

Kate is understood to be easing back into normal life by focusing on her campaign dedicated to improving the lives of newborn babies.