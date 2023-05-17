Kate beaten at bean-bag game by Dame Kelly Holmes on visit to youth charity

The Princess of Wales took on double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes at a game of bean-bag noughts and crosses during a visit to Bath on Tuesday, 16 May.

Kate joined a team of pupils being supported by the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust at the youth development charity's base, with the former sports star on the other team.

Though the Princess of Wales did her best, Dame Kelly’s team won twice.

Kate later chatted to the girls, aged 11-13, who spoke about school, home life, and the benefits of being mentored by a sports star.

