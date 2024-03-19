Kim Kardashian has been criticised for joking about the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, who has been away from the public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

The reality star captioned an Instagram post: “On my way to find Kate.”

The Princess of Wales has been subject to online theories about her health following the procedure, and gained attention after admitted to editing what was the first official picture of her since she underwent surgery.

Some social media users found the caption amusing, but one wrote: "Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumours, spreading rumours."