William and Kate move family to Windsor to ‘put George, Charlotte and Louis first’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to embark on the next major phase of their life by moving their family to Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all starting at the same new school.

William and Kate will set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park, after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed cottage, which belongs to the Crown Estate.

William and Kate will pay market value rent on the property from their own private funds, not from taxpayers’ money and will foot their own moving costs.

