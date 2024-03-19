Watch: William makes touching comment about Kate during latest royal visit

The Princess of Wales’s passion for promoting the early years development of children was highlighted by her husband during his latest royal engagement.

Prince William spoke fondly of Kate’s work as he spent time in Sheffield on Tuesday 19 March, catching up with the developments of his ambitious Homewards project, which aims to eradicate homelessness in six UK locations.

When the future king joined a Homewards Sheffield Local Coalition meeting, he smiled when a participant mentioned the importance of children’s early years, an issue the princess has raised awareness about for a number of years.

“Venturing into my wife’s territory here. She needs to be sat here to hear this,” William said as he grinned and held up his hands.