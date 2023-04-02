King Charles and Prince William finish job on Queen Elizabeth’s behalf

King Charles III has offered "heartfelt thanks" to people involved in the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) after the initiative announced it has planted more than three million trees.

The scheme was launched in May 2021 to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and was extended after her death in September last year to allow people to plant trees in memoriam.

To pay tribute to his late mother, the monarch, along with his son Prince William, planted one of the final trees of the project, an Acer, in the gardens of Sandringham House.

