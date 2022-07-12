Kitten rescued after scaling building and jumping off

A kitten was successfully rescued after scaling the wall of a city hall building in Virginia and becoming stuck.

This video, posted on Facebook by Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control, shows the tiny animal clinging on to the side of the building.

The kitten eventually lets go before falling and being caught by people on the ground.

"Today was another great team work day...Although the video is shocking, the cat was safely contained", the department said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.