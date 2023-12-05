Lana Del Rey opens up about hopes for future family

Lana Del Rey has opened up about her possible future with a family.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter told Harper's Bazaar that she has thought about becoming a mother, but God hasn't given her children yet "because there is more to explore."

"I know people who've tested every water. It's burnt them, like Icarus. But I'm willing to go there," she added.

Del Rey revealed that believes she has a future as a mother, saying: "I see it coming for me. We'll see. We'll see what melts the wings."