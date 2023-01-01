London mayors wave to crowds from open-top bus during New Year's Day parade

London mayors waved to crowds that had lined the streets of the capital for the 2023 New Year's Day parade.

Footage shows the officials, representing different boroughs of the city, aboard an open-top bus driving down Whitehall.

Floats took to the city's streets at noon to celebrate the beginning of 2023.

The event was started in 1987 by Bob Bone, who founded the parade with his wife after they wanted to take their children out on New Year’s Day but found that most establishments were closed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.