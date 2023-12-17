Santa paws: Sausage dogs don festive fancy dress for annual London meetup

Dachshunds dressed up in festive clothes as they took part in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk in London on Sunday, 17 December.

Sausage dogs were spotted donning turkey legs and reindeer ears as their owners came together for the Christmas meet-up.

Pooches posed for pictures and enjoyed lots of attention from passers-by who were stunned at the spectacle.

The group met by a cafe in the park and then walked towards the Physical Energy statue where the dogs were given the opportunity to play together and a best-dressed competition was held.