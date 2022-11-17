Love Island finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have announced their break-up less than four months after leaving the ITV villa.

The couple broke the news to their followers on Instagram, with Ms Owen the first to reveal they have split up.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but this ultimately is what is best for us both right now,” she wrote.

Mr Bish said: “We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure.”

He also said he would have rather had “some time to process this privately”

